HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday an increase of 426 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 129,474 cases statewide. Of these, 3,652 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 17 and August 23 is 157,052 with 4,588 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 81 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Jefferson County reported six new cases for 94 cases; 69 confirmed and 25 probable. Clearfield County reported three new cases for 210; 166 confirmed and 44 probable. Elk County remained the same with 64 cases; 49 confirmed and 15 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 5,071, in Elk County, 2,076, and in Jefferson County, 2,754, according to the Department of Health.
There was one new death reported statewide Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,579 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 645 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,433,364 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same; 95 reported cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported four new cases; 400 cases and nine deaths.
— Centre County reported eight new cases; 423 reported cases, and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same; eight total cases.
— Forest County remained the same; 13 reported cases.
— Potter County reported two new cases; 24 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same; 35 cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,730 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,394 cases among employees, for a total of 25,124 at 919 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,127 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County has reported one new facility with two new resident cases for five facilities with cases; 10 residents and six employees. Clearfield County has five facilities, and changed Monday's resident case to an employee case; two residents, and four employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.