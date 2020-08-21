HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday an increase of 693 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 127,633 cases statewide. Of these, 3,602 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 14 and August 20 is 159,049 with 4,819 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 80 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Jefferson County reported three new cases for 83 cases; 60 confirmed and 23 probable. Clearfield County reported four new cases for 205; 163 confirmed and 42 probable. Elk County remained the same with 63 cases; 49 confirmed and 14 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,925, in Elk County, 2,042, and in Jefferson County, 2,646, according to the Department of Health.
There were 20 new deaths reported statewide Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,558 in 62 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 645 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.There are 1,399,509 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same; 95 reported cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported six new cases; 388 cases and nine deaths.
— Centre County reported three new cases; 410 reported cases, and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same; eight total cases.
— Forest County remained the same; 13 reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same; 22 cases to date.
— McKean County reported one new case; 35 cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,594 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,336 cases among employees, for a total of 24,930 at 910 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,121 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County has four facilities with cases; eight residents and six employees. Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.