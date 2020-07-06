HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Sunday an increase of 479 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 89,854 cases statewide. Of these, 2,587 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
Approximately 78 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 734,846 negative tests have been issued.
Jefferson County reported four new cases for 28; 25 confirmed and three probable. Elk County reported four new cases for 19 cases; 16 confirmed and three probable. Clearfield County removed one probable cases for 74 cases; 57 confirmed and 17 probable.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,486, in Elk County, 1,079, and in Jefferson County, 1,221, according to the Department of Health.
There were four new deaths reported statewide Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,753 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 634 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 7034,846 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported six new cases for 42 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported two new cases for 114 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported 13 new cases for 224 reported cases, and seven deaths.
— Cameron County reported one new cases for four total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case for 17 cases to date
— McKean County reported two new cases for 20 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,923 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,346 cases among employees, for a total of 21,296 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. There have been 4,592 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.