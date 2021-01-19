BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services is preparing for next week’s mass COVID-19 testing event in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The testing will take place from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1 at the DuBois Regional Airport, 377 Aviation Way in Reynoldsville. The tests will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Department Director Tracy Zents reiterated the press release provided by the department recently, and provided further details to the Jefferson County Commissioners during a meeting last week.
“The DOH is contracted with AMI Expeditionary Health Services to conduct the tests. The county Department of Emergency Services will act as the logistics coordinator for the sight. This testing initiative is completely free to anyone three years old and up who wants to get tested,” Zents said.
He clarified that those coming for testing do not have to have a referral from their doctor, and they do not need insurance. The federal government will reimburse AMI for testing not covered by insurance.
The county has the capacity for about 450 tests per day, according to Zents.
He said the department would like to thank the airport staff for their help in this project. When people enter the airport, there will be signs directing them on what to do. Zents said it will be pretty simple, but there will be staff there to help direct the public.
AMI will be capturing the test culture and processing it before giving the results to the individual privately. The county will not collect any patient information. There will be walk-up testing available, or people can be tested without leaving their car.
Zents said he believes the tests will take three to five days to get results. Those tested will be asked for an email address or phone number to be contacted by for their results.
“The Department of Health believes increased testing in the county will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus in the county and assist the county moving forward,” Zents said.
The county is currently listed as substantial spread, the highest rating available. Zents said counts are coming down slightly, but the virus is still present.
During the commissioner’s meeting last Tuesday, the case count was the lowest it had been since September. The death count had increased a bit to 55 since the pandemic began at the time of the meeting, but Zents said the department was hoping they could keep this count down.
He clarified that this pop-up testing was not limited to just county residents, but open to anyone in the surrounding areas for any reason.
“I just want to thank everybody that has been a partner with us this entire time. My staff, the commissioners, anybody who has helped us through this. It’s been a challenge but we’re in it together,” Zents said.