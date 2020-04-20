HARRISBURG — Jefferson County reported one new positive COVID-19 case Monday, bringing its total to three, according to an update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Clearfield, with 11 cases, and Elk, with two, remained the same.
The department reported an increase of 92 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,204. There were an additional 948 cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 33,232. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
According to the Monday report:
- Clarion County remained unchanged with 18 reported cases and one death as a result of the coronavirus.
- Indiana County reported six new cases for a total of 53. No additional deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, keeping the total at four.
- Centre County’s total remains at 73. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Centre County.
- Cameron County remains unchanged with one case, and Forest County with seven.
- Potter County has remained the same with four reported cases.
A total of 129,720 patients have tested negative to date.