BROOKVILLE — Sandra McGuire, Jefferson County Housing Authority Executive Director, recently issued an update concerning the operations of JCHA. Staff will continue to work remotely and come into the office to compete work on an as needed basis for the month of May 2020.
Emergency only work orders will continue to be addressed, and tenants will follow normal procedure of contacting the on-call service for an emergency. Office staff have been accessing their email and phone messages from home and will continue to do so.
JCHA continues to accept applications for public housing and the Section 8 program. Applications can be requested by calling 814-938-7140, extension 115, or via email to NicoleB@jeffcoha.com. Please be certain to leave a name, address and phone number so staff can send an application to the the person interested.
Those wishing to apply for housing at Toby Terrace, located in Brockway, which JCHA manages, can do so by calling 814-938-7140, extension 120, or by emailing Sharon@jeffcoha.com, and communicating their name, address and phone number.
“We made this decision based on the ongoing safety of our employees and tenants. Our system of teleworking has been going extremely well, and our staff continue to meet the needs of our tenants and those wishing to apply for housing. We hope that operations will return to a normal schedule for June but have no way of knowing that at this point in the outbreak of COVID-19," said McGuire.