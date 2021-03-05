BROOKVILLE — Sandra McGuire, Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) Executive Director, recently issued an update concerning the operations of JCHA.
Because of Gov. Tom Wolf’s call for continued COVID-19 mitigation efforts, staff will continue to work remotely and come into the office to complete work on a flex schedule likely through the summer. Offices continue to remain closed to the public, but staff can always be reached via telephone and/or email. When working remotely, staff can access their voice mail from their email.
The administrative offices located at 201 N. Jefferson St., Punxsutawney are on the first floor of a building which is a large elderly and disabled population, and many residents have serious health concerns. This factored into the ongoing decision to keep the administrative offices closed to the public. JCHA continues to keep the entire building on a “no visitor” directive, other than for essential services that may need to enter the building. Anyone entering the building is required to wear a mask, and JCHA provides disposable masks at the entrance.
JCHA is doing its best to provide routine services, such as pest treatment, fire extinguisher inspection and the like, in addition to addressing tenant work orders on an emergency and need basis, taking into account all factors such as health of the tenant and location of the unit. JCHA is continuing to address housing needs in the area by filling vacant units, and move-ins are completed in as a controlled environment as possible.
JCHA continues to accept applications for public housing and the Section 8 program. Applications can be requested by calling 814-938-7140, ext. 123 or via email at ph1@jeffcoha.com. Please be certain to leave your name, address, and phone number so staff can get an application to you. In addition, blank applications and completed applications can be picked up and dropped off at the following locations:
• 201 N. Jefferson St., Punxsutawney
• 1039 Grant Street Extension, Reynoldsville
• 219 W. Liberty St., Sykesville
The drop boxes for completed applications are checked daily.
Those wishing to apply for housing at Toby Terrace, located in Brockway, which JCHA manages, can do so by calling 814-938-7140, ext. 120 or by emailing Sharon@jeffcoha.com, and communicating their name, address and phone number.
All community rooms and the Jefferson Street social hall continue to remain closed to residents and the public for general gatherings. JCHA is permitting organizations, agencies, church groups, and the like to use the Jefferson Street social hall on a case by case basis, depending on the size of the group, reason for the meeting and to make certain social distancing can be maintained. If your organization needs a meeting place, please contact April McClain at 814-938-7140, ext. 123 and leave a message as to the need of your organization and it will be addressed.
“We are encouraged by the release of vaccines and hope that life returns to somewhat of a normal for our staff and tenants soon. We made this decision based on the ongoing safety of our employees and tenants. Our system of a blended schedule where staff work in the office, at offices on site in Reynoldsville and Sykesville and from their homes has been going extremely well, and our staff continue to meet the needs of our tenants and those wishing to apply for housing,” said McGuire.