BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners have approved additional COVID-19 funding totaling $491,847 to be distributed by the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission.
The commissioners approved entering into an agreement with the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission to administer COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program grant funds, or CHIRP funds.
“This is of course more COVID money, and we’re in the early stages of this and this does not start until the middle of March. If you keep looking on our website under the announcements, you’ll be able to see that,” said Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik. “As they did when they looked at other money, they’ll have to fill out an application and it’ll go to be approved or disapproved by North Central.”
He clarified this money is for any business in the hospitality industry.
Jamie Lefever, director of the Jefferson County Department of Development, was also on the phone line to give some details about the money.
“We’re just looking forward to getting applications in, collecting them,” Lefever said.
She said the guidelines and application will be ready for business owners by March 15. This will be available on the county website under the announcement section. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the county’s grant funds have been exhausted or by June 15, whichever occurs first.
According to the county website, eligible businesses are those in the hospitality industry that have a North American Industry Classification System Designation with the Accommodation sub sector or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector.
The businesses will be required to have fewer than 300 full-time employees and a maximum net worth of $15 million, be in operation on Feb. 15, 2020 and remain in operation and not intend to permanently close within one year of the date of application.
The minimum grant for eligible businesses is $5,000 and will not exceed a maximum amount of $50,000.
More information about the CHIRP grant can be found at: jeffersoncountypa.com. Additional COVID-19 resources are available here as well.