BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County commissioners anticipate an increase in Community Development Block Grant funding as an effect of the coronavirus relief efforts.
The commissioners are expecting to see an increase in grant funds through the CDBG program with the passage of the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act federal stimulus package, and other grant funds. Municipalities are asked to create a prioritized list of projects important to their community to the Jefferson County Department of Development. Commissioner Jack Matson said the commissioners want the municipalities to take advantage of the increased funds.
At the time of the last Commissioners meeting on March 24 there were zero cases in Jefferson County and only 851 cases confirmed throughout the state. As of Tuesday there were 24,199 cases state wide, and two in Jefferson County. The office has processed more than 1,500 COVID-19 related emails and phone calls in that time.
While discussing the actions the county has taken against the spread of COVDID-19 since the last meeting, the formation of an Economic Recovery Team was discussed.
This team is a joint effort from the Jefferson County Development Council, Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, and DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce executive directors to be a resource for businesses to contact for valuable information.
“These partners are dedicated to ensuring businesses are fully aware of available government assistance, and if needed, helping businesses apply for assistance,” said Matson.
Brad Lashinsky also put together a survey that will be available on the county website for businesses to answer about how they are being affected.
“This is the business’ way of conveying to us their needs and their wants and what has happened to them so we can extend this out to the governor and GT (Glenn Thompson) just so we can understand what the people are going through,” said Commissioner Herb Bullers.