BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners met Tuesday and shared a COVID-19 update, thanking county employees for their patience through the pandemic.
“These are historic times and the people of Jefferson County are showing why it is a great place to live,” said Commissioner Jack Matson. “We would like to give a special thanks to the employees of Jefferson County. They have adapted and continue to offer the services that you need. Every one of the departments and employees of Jefferson County have stepped up in their own way.”
He also said Jefferson County was the last to have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state, and one of the few counties to remain open. Tracy Zents, director of Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services, provided updated numbers to the commissioners for the meeting.
Jefferson County has four confirmed cases and 305 individuals who have tested negative for the virus. A hospital status was also provided that showed a total of 17 ventilators in the county, with one being used for a COVID-19 patient, and one being used for an unrelated ailment.
“We are not across the finish line yet, but the team efforts by everyone involved is commendable,” Matson said.
Zents also provided information about Gov. Tom Wolf’s tiered plan to reopen the state tentatively scheduled for May 8.
Jefferson County is being considered to be in the first group of counties moving into the “yellow tier” of the plan.
In this tier, telework is to continue where possible, and in-person operations must follow business and building safety orders. As businesses open, they will be required to continue following social distancing and cleaning guidelines.
These guidelines will be no gatherings of more than 25 people. In-person retail will be allowable, but curbside and delivery is still preferable. Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities, and all entertainment will remain closed. Restaurants and bars will still be limited to carry-out and delivery only.
The situation is still being monitored, and it is not a guarantee at this time that Jefferson County will move into the yellow phase May 8.