BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the county during a meeting Tuesday morning.
All county offices have once again shut down due to the increasing number of cases. Only people with an appointment will be admitted into the offices. As part of this, the county purchased a new system for livestreaming the commissioner’s bi-monthly meetings on the county YouTube page.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said the numbers are continuing to rise, and there are several communities that are hot spots right now.
“We’re taking it very seriously here. We’re protecting our employees as much as we can, and we’re just very concerned about the citizens of Jefferson County,” Pisarcik said.
He encouraged everyone to continue wearing their mask, saying he knows everyone is tired of it, but it’s important.
“The hospitals are full. We do know that for a fact, and that is very concerning to us. So, just be cautious. When you’re wearing a mask you’re not just protecting yourself, you’re protecting somebody else and vice versa. And to me that comes down to what I was taught as a child and that’s respect,” Pisarcik said.
Commissioner Jack Matson added that all the numbers show the virus is going to get worse before it gets better. He asked community members to do their best to social distance, wash hands and follow the precautions.
“Do the best you can, and be safe,” Matson said.
The Department of Health has also notified the county on vaccines. Pisarcik said they are hoping to get more information within the next month to six weeks on the logistics of this.
“We’re working behind the scenes to make sure that the process, and who gets it first, and what that process is. It’s very complex, and that’s good news,” Pisarcik said.
Matson added that it was important to recognize Tracy Zents, the director of Jefferson County Emergency Services, and Chris Clark, the deputy of EMS and his workers for all they’ve done to stay ahead of the virus. They have been working with the Department of Health every step of the way, and continue to do so.
He said anytime a new regulation or mandate is given, the county adapts to it. He said all the community leaders have been working together for the sharing of ideas and what changes have been made in the communities to protect the citizens.
“Chris and Tracy have been doing one heck of a job and they’re still at it everyday. That’s not saying other county employees haven’t done a remarkable job. I’m not saying that at all, but in specifics to COVID we’ve got, I believe, the two best EMA people in the commonwealth by far,” Matson said.