BROOKVILLE — Plato once said that “necessity is the mother of invention.” Late last week, Brookville Glove Manufacturing Company and Guardian Elder Care discovered that to be true.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, both companies were faced with their own virus-related dilemmas. Brookville Glove, being told last Thursday that it was not a life-sustaining business, was facing forced closure. This meant that all 20 of the company’s employees would be laid off. On the other hand, Guardian Elder Care, which operates a number of skilled nursing facilities in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, was facing a shortage of necessary medical supplies.
“Guardian Elder Care was having a hard time getting masks here in time,” Brookville Glove plant manager Emily Walker said Monday of the Brockway-based senior care center. “They were looking for any avenue they could to get something to protect their employees and residents.”
It was that need that led to a new business venture between the two companies.
According to Walker, representatives from Brookville Glove and Guardian met on Friday and in five hours designed a prototype of medical masks that would be produced at the Brookville factory.
“Once the order was confirmed, my boss, (company CEO) Brian Dougherty, and I worked around the clock on Friday getting everything ready to go,” she said, noting that some of the equipment had to be adjusted to accommodate the new product.
“Sewing our gloves is a little more complex than sewing these masks,” she said. “There was some trial and error to see how we could be more efficient and get more (masks) out at a faster pace.”
Walker said that mask production officially began Saturday morning, with half of the employees working a full shift that day and the other half working a shift on Sunday. She went on to say that by Monday morning the factory was back up to full production.
“They were so excited when they got the phone call from me saying that we were back,” Walker said of the Brookville Glove employees, noting that the transition from gloves to masks was relatively smooth. “I think they were also excited to be able to help with such an important cause. It’s really fulfilling.”
Walker said the factory is able to produce more than 2,000 masks per day with a full staff of workers, and as of Monday afternoon had produced a total of more than 4,000 masks.
As the need for masks grows, Walker said Brookville Glove is already looking to hire workers to staff a second shift that would run Monday through Friday from 3 to 11:30 p.m. Information regarding applications and hiring is available on the company’s website at www.brookvilleglove.com.
Demand for the masks goes well beyond Guardian’s immediate need, Walker said, adding that in addition to many Pennsylvania-based hospitals and nursing homes, Brookville Glove has received several inquiries from as far away as New York and Florida.
She said the masks, which are a unique design created by Guardian and Brookville Glove, are made from a cotton-polyester blend corded material that is rectangular-shaped and covers the mouth and nose.
“They’re more durable, machine-washable and reusable,” she said, adding that the masks also have an elastic strap that can be tied around the head of the wearer.
Voicing her gratitude to Guardian for offering Brookville Glove the opportunity, and noting the creativity and dedication of her staff, Walker said that it was really exciting to be a part of such an undertaking.
“It’s been quite a ride. It’s very fulfilling knowing that we’re helping the medical industry get the protection that they need,” she said.
Walker said any facility in need of masks can contact Brookville Glove at (814) 849-7324.