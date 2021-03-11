BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced two men have been arrested for alleged drug trafficking of suspected heroin following months of investigation.
According to a press release from Burkett’s office Thursday, a search on Wednesday at a residence on Roller Coaster Road in Clover Township yielded 15 “bricks” (750 stamp bags) of suspected heroin/fentanyl, U.S. currency and several firearms.
Tyler Jordan Craig, 26, and Bradon James Craig, 24, were taken into custody following the search, according to the release.
Following a months-long drug trafficking investigation conducted by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and its Jefferson County Drug Task Force, a search warrant was served on March 3 by the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T.). Assisting in the execution of this search warrant were the Pennsylvania State Police, Brookville Police Department and Jefferson County Probation. After the residence was secured, the home was searched.
Both Tyler Craig and Bradon Craig are currently charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected to be filed.
“We received information that there was a fairly significant drug trafficking operation being conducted at this residence in a rural part of our county,” Burkett said. “Our Drug Task Force then conducted an outstanding undercover investigation which culminated in the execution of this search warrant. Based on our intelligence and the investigation, we expected to find a substantial cache of heroin and currency and we were not disappointed. I thank all the agencies involved in making this search a success and I commend our Drug Task Force for their zeal and commitment in bringing this illicit operation to an end.”