BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents encourages caution as the county adjusts to being in the yellow phase.
“It is important to for people to understand that the virus is still here and not to lose sight of that. Every one of us have to remain vigilant that there is always the chance for more cases of infection if we don’t take precautions seriously,” Zents said.
The case count for Jefferson County remains at seven and 423 residents have tested negative. Positive cases remain low, but Zents warned mitigation should continue in order to keep these cases low.
“While our numbers are low currently, we want them to remain low and with the majority of residents practicing good mitigation measures, it is vitally important that we continue to do those things...” Zents said.
With the change to the yellow phase, more in person interaction is taking place as businesses slowly reopen and learn what precautions they must take. Masks are increasingly in demand as more people feel comfortable with leaving their homes and being in public. Wearing a mask is another point Zents wanted to encourage, explaining why they are important.
“While we may be allowed out and about, we still need to wear a mask when associating with people. Remember my mask protects you, and your mask protects me,” Zents said. “We have a plan in place with objectives and goals that are obtainable, but it will take everyone’s cooperation and support to make this happen.”
He said the yellow phase is like a traffic light and means to proceed with extreme caution, and that is what everyone should be doing.