BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County reported two new COVID-19 cases during the weekend, shortly after moving to the green phase.
Tracy Zents, director of emergency services for Jefferson County, responded to the two new cases with a call for residents to continue doing their part to keep the numbers low.
“The virus is still among us and we all have to continue to do our part to keep the spread low,” Zents said. “This weekend, two additional confirmed cases were announced, which brings the case count in the county to nine. We all need to be very careful. Our work is not done.”
Guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Department of Health in social distancing and mitigation measures are still important to keep in mind, despite being in the green phase now, Zents said. The county is still in a response stage to the pandemic, while planning for more testing capabilities and supporting vaccination sites when the time comes.
At the start of the pandemic, a county-wide task force was developed to bring different sectors together to prepare for and respond to the needs of different stakeholders. Supporting local hospitals, long term care facilities, food pantries, and schools has been a major focus.
“Everyone has come together to help each other,” said Commissioner Jack Matson. “Commissioners Herb Bullers, Jeff Pisarcik and myself will continue to work with everyone to maintain stability within the county as well as keeping everyone as safe as possible. We are not concerned about numbers. We are concerned for the health and safety of our residents.”
According to Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine’s orders, continued telework is still strongly encouraged, while in-person operations must follow updated safety requirements. Large gatherings are not to exceed 250 people, and normal occupancy of certain businesses is reduced.