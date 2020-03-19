BROOKVILLE — In light of state closure advice and directives and new information being released on an ongoing basis relating to the coronavirus pandemic, Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) has issued a statement that it is taking safeguards for its staff, tenants and the general public.
“With the current situation that our nation is facing with the pandemic, we are first and foremost concerned about keeping our staff and tenants safe, as well as the general public that may enter our buildings. We are making adjustments in order to do everything we can to continue to provide services and at the same time, maintain a safe work environment and safe housing,” JCHA Executive Director Sandra McGuire said.
Currently, JCHA is instituting the following:
- All management offices in Punxsutawney, Reynoldsville and Sykesville are closed to the general public. All business will be conducted by phone only. You may call (814) 938-7140 ext. 123 for the public housing program or ext 114 for the Section 8 program, and ext 118 for the executive director. If your call is not answered, please leave your name, clear phone number and reason for the call. A return call will be made as soon as possible
- For tenants, drop off boxes are located at all offices, for any information that they wish to get to the staff. Applications are not currently being handed out, but you can call 938-7140 x 123, leaving a name and address and an application will be mailed.
- All inspections, including public housing and Section 8 have been suspended for the time being.
- Work orders for tenants will be addressed on a need-based system. As always, emergency work orders will be addressed immediately. Emergencies include water leaks, no heat, no hot water, electrical issues, plumbing issues and the like. All tenants have information relating to an emergency work order phone number and should continue to use that number.
- The social halls operated by JCHA, including the one located at 209 N. Jefferson St., are closed.
- A sack breakfast and lunch will be handed out in the parking lot of our Beyer Avenue complex, near the community room, by school staff beginning today (Wednesday), between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m., Monday-Friday, for any children under the age of 18 years. You do not have to be a resident of Beyer Avenue to pick up a lunch at this location. The child must be present. This will continue for the duration of the school closing.
- Tenants are encouraged to keep family visitors to a minimum.