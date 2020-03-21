Sandra McGuire, Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) Executive Director, announced that beginning at the close of business on Friday, March 20, 2020, all JCHA employees will be sent home and the Authority will reopen on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Emergency only work orders will be addressed, and tenants will follow normal procedure of contacting the on call service for an emergency. Office staff will be able to access their email and phone messages from home, and will be doing so routinely.
“We made this decision based for the safety of our employees and tenants. We will continue to be there to meet the emergency needs of our tenants, and we all look forward to returning to our jobs. Everyone, please remember to practice social distancing! This too shall pass,” said Sandra McGuire, Executive Director.