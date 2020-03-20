BROOKVILLE — Precautions are in place at the Jefferson County Jail to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus among inmates, a population in which it would be difficult to combat the spreading of the virus should someone be affected.
The nature of a jail — closed quarters and close proximity to other inmates — would make it a dangerous and perfect environment for any illness to spread. Other jails around the country have already seen this problem in areas with high population of infected individuals.
The Jefferson County Jail has been taking extra precautions to clean and sanitize surfaces and encourages workers to stay home if they are sick.
“Our jail is locked down from all visitors, whether it’s family members or services. Our courts are still open, we are going to continue to do arraignments, pleas, and sentencing,” said Commissioner Jack Matson.
Jail personnel are taking extra precautions since it such a highly vulnerable place. As of now, inmates can leave for court and be admitted back into the jail, but this could change in the future.
“In our first discussions with the commissioners and myself, that was one of the first things that was acted on,” said Tracy Zents, the director of the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services.
There have been plans in place for a couple of decades in the case of an outbreak of some kind of disease within the jail.
“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes. Will it be perfect? No, it won’t be perfect at all, but we’re going to learn from our mistakes,” said Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik.