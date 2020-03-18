BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commonwealth Court will be doing its part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus while still handling judicial cases.
According to Jefferson County Judge John H. Foradora, the court system will be using social distancing during the foreseable future and will limit those attending court proceedings to “only necessary parties.”
The court will also be holding “as many hearings electronically as possible” and “jury selection won’t occur until the day the Supreme Court emergency is complete.
“We will also be providing video conferencing for attorneys to meet with clients at the Jefferson County Jail, so as to limit exposure to the jail population.”
Foradora said the situation is being monitored hourly.