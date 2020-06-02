BROOKVILLE — Libraries around Jefferson County are moving to offer services as the county learns what the green phase means for businesses.
All libraries are now asking that library items be returned that have been checked out before the shutdown. Anything with a due date from March to May has been extended to the end of June, and no fines have been accruing.
Many libraries are moving to offer curbside pickup services under the new restrictions. At the Rebecca M. Arthur’s Library in Brookville, curbside can be reserved three ways; using an EVOLVE account online, a google form on the library page, or by calling the library. Patrons should expect a minimum of 24 hours for pick-up.
The RMA library hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The library can be called at 814-849-5512.
Similarly, the Reynoldsville Public Library is offering lobby pick-up starting this week. People can call or email the library for their pick-up order. Library staff ask that those picking up items wear a mask if possible, and staff members will be wearing their masks.
The Reynoldsville library is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be contacted at 814-653-9471 or at reylib@comcast.net.
The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is still working out details on a grab-and-go pick-up service. While they are not circulating any books or materials yet, materials can be reserved in advance by using a library account to access the Punxsutawney catalog.
The Punxsutawney and Brookville libraries have continued online story-times and activities.
The free summer audiobook program for teens, SYNC, is ongoing. This is a program the Jefferson County Library System encourages. Each week two full audiobooks are made available at no charge based on weekly themes. The books are often high interest titles, and offer an alternative while libraries are still closed to the public.