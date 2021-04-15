BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners received an update from Emergency Management Coordinator Tracy Zents and discussed the impact of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine being halted for the time being in Pennsylvania.
Zents started his update with the major news announced this week about the pause in distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of concerns over reactions in a small percentage of the population.
“What this will do is allow them to further investigate what’s going on, and to see if there is an issue with the vaccine or not. I know recently there’s been the initiative for the teachers and support staff for vaccinations through the intermediate unit, and the only thing I can offer, is if anyone has any concerns over the Johnson & Johnson to reach out to their healthcare professional, or to go to the CDC or FDA’s website to keep up to date with the current information on it,” Zents said.
He added that there are no issues with the Moderna of Pfizer vaccine known right now. Some of the vaccine providers are offering both Johnson & Johnson and one of the others based on a federal program.
Commissioner Herb Bullers questioned the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, asking if there was something more than just the six cases of reactions that had been reported or if the stats were incorrect.
Zents explained that all the vaccines, depending on someone’s health, could cause reactions, but Johnson & Johnson specifically had been causing blood clotting, which was the major concern.
Zents said if anyone was already scheduled for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine to check first before going for a vaccine.
Commissioner Jack Matson also asked for clarification on when anyone over 18 was eligible for the vaccination, which Zents said was Tuesday, the day of the meeting. The timeline was moved up for anyone to receive a vaccine who wants one.
The Moderna vaccine is approved for those 18 and older, and the Pfizer is approved for 16 and older.
“I know that Pfizer especially is working on their phase three trials for 12 to 15 year olds, but we don’t have anything further on where that stands right now. They’re hoping by the time school resumes to be able to have those vaccines ready,” Zents said.
There are no walk-in clinics for the vaccine, as the Department of Health said everyone has to be registered to get a vaccine.