BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners and Tracy Zents, director of the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services held a press conference about the county’s plans moving forward with the coronavirus.
The most important point of the conference was that any new information would be posted to the Jefferson County website as officials received it. Updates and resources will be posted regularly on www.jeffersoncountypa.com. A full statement by Tracy Zents can also be found under the latest update to the website.
Zents said as of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, there are no reported cases in Jefferson County. He said he is aware of rumors circulating about confirmed cases, but that people should be cautious with any information that isn’t from the Department of Health or the County Commissioners office.
“This is uncharted territory for all of us, and we need to get through all of this together. We need to remain calm, but we also need to remain vigilant to what is going on,” Zents said.
Visitor access to the emergency services building has been restricted to the lower level lobby only. He said updates are received about every three hours. The Emergency Operations Center has been activated to respond to the situation, and has been reaching out to groups across the municipalities and townships to assess needs. Hospitals and first responders are all engaged to ensure they have the proper resources to respond to calls.
Some of the protocol for 911 has been adjusted to assess a caller’s potential of having the virus for the EMS and hospital workers’ safety.
“We’re all working under the assumption that we’re out of time on this. That’s not the truth. We have plenty of time until someone tells us differently. We will be using every second of that time to ramp up our preparations...” said Commissioner Jack Matson.
While the courthouse is still open, the commissioners ask residents to limit unnecessary visits. They encouraged community members to check on one another and the elderly in neighborhoods.
“The answer to how we’re doing is going to be answered someday when someone writes history,” said Commissioner Herb Bullers.
The commissioners encouraged people to utilize the 211 line, which is designated for non-essential needs and resources. The state and federal level are both reevaluating the two-week shut down daily. Zents said they are planning as if the situation will continue to escalate as time passes.
“Hopefully we won’t have to use those plans, but it’s the mindset of us to keep being forward on this instead of being reactive to it,” Zents said. “We have a good grasp on the information coming in, but to start with it was overwhelming.”