HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 636 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 87,242 cases statewide. Of these, 2,491 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
Approximately 78 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 689,562 negative tests have been issued.
Jefferson County reported two new cases for a total of 24; 21 confirmed and three probable. Elk County remained the same with 15; 12 confirmed and three probable. Clearfield County also remained the same with 72 cases; 54 confirmed and 18 probable.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,337, in Elk County, 973, and in Jefferson County, 1,119, according to the Department of Health.
There were 38 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,687 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 633 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 689,562 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported one new case for 35 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported three new cases for 111 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported four new cases for 205 reported cases, and seven deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with three reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case for 16 cases to date
— McKean County reported one new case for 18 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,805 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,291 cases among employees, for a total of 21,096 at 699 distinct facilities in 52 counties. There have been 4,583 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.