HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday a two-day increase of 967 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 150,812 cases statewide. Of these, 4,531 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20 is 180,596 with 6,135 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Monday, Clearfield County reported 311 cases; 258 confirmed and 53 probable. Jefferson County reported 109 cases; 81 confirmed and 28 probable. Elk County reported 67 cases; 52 confirmed and 15 probable.
Clearfield County reported 14 new cases. Jefferson County reported two new cases. Elk County remained the same.
Elk and Clearfield counties have reported two deaths. Jefferson County reported one new death, now totaling three.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 6,896, in Elk County, 2,366, and in Jefferson County, 3,239, according to the Department of Health.
There were 25 new deaths reported statewide Sunday and 23 new deaths reported Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,004 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 897 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 252 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,767,181 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 114 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 642 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 1,836 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 15 cases.
— Potter County has 26 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 56 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,279 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,882 cases among employees, for a total of 27,161 at 960 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,353 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.