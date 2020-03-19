BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners released a statement about the current plans of Jefferson County in the wake of the coronavirus.
In a statement released Monday, the commissioners explained they take their responsibility for the people and property of Jefferson County seriously.
“I am confident in our people and the training they have received to get us through this pandemic. Until the threat of COVID-19 is over, we will be gathering information, identifying resources, looking for weak points, and discussing options to give us the best ability to make decisions when they are needed,” the statement said.
A link to coronavirus resources has been added to the home page of the Jefferson County website to allow easy access the resources available to the community. The page is being regularly updated with information as it is provided by both state and federal agencies.
The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services recently updated its Pandemic Influenza Plan on March 13. A section was added in Section II Situation, Authority and Assumptions that is specific to COVID-19.
“At this time, limited information is available to characterize the spectrum of clinical illness associated with cornoavirus disease 2019. At this time no vaccine or specific treatment is available. Only treatment of symptoms,” the section reads.
The full plan can be found on the coronavirus resources page at jeffersoncountypa.com.
The Commissioners also made a declaration of disaster emergency on Monday. This follows the governor issuing a state of emergency on March 6. The county is working with the Department of Emergency Services to alleviate the effects of this announcement.
There are currently no reported cases of the coronavirus in Jefferson County. A press conference is scheduled for noon today (Wednesday) at Jefferson Place to discuss the county’s current response to the COVID-19 situation.
It is important to remember that the closing of businesses and limiting social gatherings and interactions is to ensure Jefferson County remains free of coronavirus cases.