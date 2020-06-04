BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County issued 4,743 mail-in ballots, and had recorded 3,476 of these votes as of noon Tuesday.
In-person turnout to polling locations was much slower than typically expected for a primary, but this is being attributed to the high number of mail-in ballots received by the Jefferson County Election Office.
Both of the Brookville polling locations, as well as Pine Creek Township, reported lower voter numbers than normal by late morning. Each of the two Brookville locations had about 90 voters by 11 a.m.
Meggan Matson, who had been sitting outside the polls since earlier that morning, said there wasn’t the usual early morning rush like most elections bring.
“We did not have the rush at seven. It’s been just one or two people, sometimes nobody. And maybe because there’s still a lot of people working from home. People’s schedules are different so when you would normally have that rush at seven, you don’t have that many people going to work,” Matson said.
Inside the election office, Jefferson County Chief Clerk and Director of Elections Karen Lupone said the county workers had started opening mail-in ballot envelopes at 7 a.m. The early start was to make sure the mail-in votes could be counted when polling locations started turning in votes Tuesday evening.
“...that way neither know how those people voted,” Lupone said. “Nobody knows how anyone else voted.”
Lupone said there are two envelopes to each ballot, ensuring the privacy of each voter. One group of workers opened the outer envelope, then the ballots were passed to a second set of workers to open the ballot itself.
The opened ballots were then bundled into groups of 25 to be tallied together.
“And we of course won’t have any results, no results will come from this. They’ll all be processed with the rest tonight. We’d like to have all these done before 8 o’clock tonight,” Lupone said.
The 4,743 mail in ballots also include absentee, overseas, emergency, and military ballots which account for about 131 of those ballots.
There were 1,535 Democrats and 3,180 Republicans who applied for mail-in ballots.