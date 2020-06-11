BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners meeting turned hectic Tuesday as a group of veteran’s gathered in the office to protest the recent handling of the Office of Veteran’s Affairs.
The former Director of the Jefferson County VA Krupa Steele recently submitted her letter of resignation on May 29.
“It was a pleasure working with you however given the current circumstances and working environment I feel as if I had no choice but to resign from my position,” Steele wrote in her final Veteran’s Corner update.
At the start of the meeting, the commissioners voted to appoint David Reitz as the interim director of the county Veteran’s Affairs office.
During the meeting, a group of about 40 veterans gathered next to the courthouse where the meeting livestream was played and veteran Herb McConnell waited on a phone for his chance to speak. McConnell was never heard over the phone.
Steele’s husband Ben Steele attended the meeting in person to question the commissioners on their treatment of his wife.
“The conversation that you had with my wife over the phone was very disrespectful. I would never talk to another man’s wife in the manner that you talked to her. My question is are you sorry?” Steele said.
Steele referred to messages sent from Commissioner Jack Matson to his wife as harassment. Matson said he was defending himself from what was being said about himself and the other commissioners.
The issues allegedly began because Krupa has been without a VA clerk for about 10 weeks. Filing this position was a spot of contention between the commissioners and Steele.
After noticing he wasn’t being heard or responded to on the phone, McConnell stood up and announced he was walking into the meeting to be heard. A group of about 10 veterans followed him.
The veterans made it clear they liked and wanted Krupa Steele back in the position as the director of the county office.
“I’m a Purple Heart recipient twice. Very seldom I ever talk about it, because of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Sometimes we have flashbacks and we want to bury it. We want to do good for our community, we want to do good for our area,” Joe Woods said. “We want a good veterans director in order to help us cope. Krupa has helped a lot of people.”
The veterans said the commissioners should try to ask Krupa back, because of the good job she did, but Ben Steele said she would not return.
Veteran’s want the deadline for applications extended to give a fair chance at finding another good VA director. The veteran’s also want some say in who fills the seat.
“...There is not one person sitting here that did not think Krupa Steele was an excellent VA director,” Commissioner Herb Bullers said.
“Ben I’m sorry your wife perceived that I was harassing her, I was just trying to defend myself. I mean, I just felt like I was being attacked from all sides for no reason,” Matson said. “I’ve had nothing but respect and for me to let them (veterans) down really does tear a little hole out of me.”
He said personnel is difficult because of personality issues that come into play. He is sorry the veteran’s are angry with him now.
“Thank you for your attention in this matter. Thank you for having us here. We appreciate you participating. We appreciate you listening because you did listen to a lot of things, and not all of them were easy,” McConnell said.