BROOKVILLE — A group of veterans gathered in the office of the Jefferson County Commissioners Tuesday to protest the recent events in the Office of Veterans Affairs.
Krupa Steele, former director of Jefferson County VA, submitted her letter of resignation on May 29.
“It was a pleasure working with you, however, given the current circumstances and working environment I feel as if I had no choice but to resign from my position,” Steele wrote in her final Veterans Corner update.
At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners appointed David Reitz as the interim director of Veterans Affairs.
Approximately 40 veterans met near the courthouse where the meeting was being live streamed and veteran Herb McConnell waited on a phone for his chance to speak. McConnell was never heard over the phone.
Krupa Steele’s husband, Ben Steele, attended the meeting in person to question the commissioners about their treatment of his wife.
“The conversation that you had with my wife over the phone was very disrespectful. I would never talk to another man’s wife in the manner that you talked to her. My question is are you sorry?” Steele said.
Steele alleged that Commissioner Jack Matson sent harassing messages to his wife. Matson stated that he was defending himself from what was being said about him and the other commissioners.
The issues allegedly began because Krupa has been without a VA clerk for about 10 weeks. Filling this position was a point of contention between the commissioners and Steele.
After noticing he wasn’t being heard or responded to on the phone, McConnell stood up and announced he was walking into the meeting. About 10 veterans followed him.
The veterans made it clear they liked and wanted Krupa back in the position as the director.
“I’m a purple heart recipient twice. Very seldom I ever talk about it because of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” said Joe Woods. “Sometimes we have flashbacks and we want to bury it. We want to do good for our community, we want to do good for our area. We want a good veterans director in order to help us cope. Krupa has helped a lot of people.”
The veterans said the commissioners should ask Krupa to return to the position because she did a good job, but Ben Steele said she would not come back.
Veterans want the deadline for applications extended to provide a fair chance at finding another good VA director. The veterans also want some say in who fills the seat.
“...There is not one person sitting here that did not think Krupa Steele was an excellent VA director,” said Commissioner Herb Bullers.
“Ben, I’m sorry your wife perceived that I was harassing her, I was just trying to defend myself,” said Matson. “I mean, I just felt like I was being attacked from all sides for no reason. I’ve had nothing but respect and for me to let them (veterans) down really does tear a little hole out of me.”
Matson said personnel is difficult because of personality issues that come into play, and he said he is sorry the veterans are angry with him.
“Thank you for your attention in this matter,” said McConnell. “Thank you for having us here. We appreciate you participating. We appreciate you listening because you did listen to a lot of things, and not all of them were easy.”