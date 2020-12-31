BROOKVILLE — Director of Emergency Services Tracy Zents gave an update on Jefferson County’s COVID-19 numbers, and shared how the holidays have and will continue to impact these numbers.
The total COVID-19 cases for December, as of the meeting, were 572 cases. Zents said the number of cases are starting to come down, with a peak around Dec. 7 with more than 50 new cases.
He also said they are working with the long-term care facilities in the county as they are seeing an increase in cases as well. Zents believes about 80 percent of the EMS calls dispatched daily are related to COVID somehow.
“We have been working with the Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency where we’ll be doing a mass testing in the county sometime around the end of January. The Department of Health has partnered with a group called AMI to do this testing. We have our plan in place. We’re ready to respond to that when we have all the particulars and the location secured up,” Zents said.
A release will be sent out once this is decided. He said the testing will be open to anyone, not just residents of the county.
With Christmas a week past, the county is already seeing a slight rise in cases, though Zents said the department can’t know the cause of this for sure.
“Since Christmas, we have seen a slight rise in cases, however we don’t know for sure why this is. We all have to continue to watch exposing ourselves to the potential of contracting the virus. While some have said that they have had it and it wasn’t that bad, it’s the effects that it takes on others who may be older or have underlying health conditions,” Zents said.
More than just a spike in cases, the county has seen a large increase in COVID-related deaths this month.
“Unfortunately we have seen some more deaths reported, with the majority of those deaths occurring just here in the months of November and December,” Zents said. “The month of December has seen a rise in the amount of COVID-19-related deaths. As of today (Wednesday), the county is showing 33 deaths this month, with a total of 42 to date,” he said.
With two major holidays back-to-back with Christmas and New Year's Day, Zents said he can’t know for sure what impacts they will have on the case numbers, but that everyone must continue to practice mitigation measures.
Zents once again encouraged everyone to continue practicing social distancing from those you don’t know or who you don’t know where they have been. Wearing some type of face covering that can stop droplets from both your nose and mouth will help stop the spread of potential infections, he said.
He also noted his department is going to be closely monitoring the new coronavirus strain being reported in Colorado in the hopes of keeping spread low and avoid another serious situation.
“Even with the inception of vaccinations on the horizon, we are not out of the woods yet,” Zents said. “Live life, but just be careful how you do it for yourself and for others. It’s a temporary inconvenience for a long term solution in the future.”