RIDGWAY — Like restaurants everywhere, Joey’s Bakery in Ridgway is not just facing financial struggles, but its employees are missing regular customers who are like family.
Tony and Sherrie Viglione took over the Main Street bakery in 2002, after it was handed down by Joe “Joey” and Sandra Viglione, who owned it for more than 30 years.
In 2019, Joey’s expanded to start creating baked goods for Elk County Foods and Save-A-Lot, acquiring a new distribution location in the west end of town.
The restaurant, typically buzzing with conversations over breakfast and cups of coffee, has seen a major decline in volume of customers and orders, Sherrie Vigilone said.
“We have about five or six people who have donated their time to help us,” she said. “We aren’t generating enough income.”
The other bakery is what is keeping Joey’s afloat, Vigilone said, but demand for those products has also decreased.
“Before that, when grocery store demand was high, they were coming to us for extra items,” she said.
In order not to see product go to waste, Joey’s is donating extra food items to firms still working, such as companies like Domtar Corp.
“We’re going to lose product, so we’re doing something good with it,” she said.
They have also written words of encouragement on donuts and deliver them to people, Vigilone said.
“When people come in, we’re trying to keep their spirits up,” she said.
The best thing people can do for local businesses is order takeout, Vigilone said.
“We have had a couple of customers pop their heads in, just to see how we’re doing,” she said.
The Vigilones, who have put nearly 20 years into the business, are saddened by the situation. Many people depend on restaurants for socialization, she said.
“It’s like going to grandma’s house for Sunday dinner, and now people don’t have that anymore. The hardest part is knowing those people are suffering.”
They are reaching out, though, checking on their regular customers and senior citizens and contacting local churches.
“We have a couple people we try to deliver to every day – a gentleman going through cancer treatments, people who live by themselves,” she said.