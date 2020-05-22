REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Citizen of the Month honor for March was posthumously awarded John “Squeak” Scolese for his long, dedicated service to the community.
“Due to the COVID situation, our citizen of the month for March we had to skip over until we got to this point. At the Feb. 19 meeting we selected John Scolese, and unfortunately we lost him a few days later,” Council President Bill Cebulskie said.
Accepting the award was Scolese’s wife, Linda Scolese, and grandchildren Lia and Dominic Scolese.
He was a lifetime member of the Reynoldsville Fire Department, serving as the chief for 19 years. He was an EMT for the Reynoldsville Ambulance Service and a member of the Jefferson County Firemen’s Association. He also served as the emergency management coordinator for Reynoldsville and Winslow Township during his time as fire chief.
Scolese was previously named Citizen of the Year in 2013 by the Reynoldsville Area Business Association.
“He was an outstanding member of the community,” Cebulskie said. “Anybody who knew him knew he was a good guy. He served on the council and was always involved in the community.”