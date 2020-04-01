BROOKVILLE — K&T Supplies of Brookville recently posted a giveaway on its Facebook page of paper products and cases of bottled water to aid the community.
Owner Korry Lindemuth said he and his sister Tiffany saw their community panicking about the shortages of products and wanted to help somehow. They gathered cases of bottled water, paper towels, toilet paper, wipes, and hand cleaner to give away.
The giveaway was simple, asking people to like their page if they hadn’t already, and share the post about the giveaway. The post ended with a total of 259 shares, and about 100 new likes on their page.
“It wasn’t going to be anything that benefits us at all. It was just meant to be something that benefits a family,” Lindemuth said.
The winner was randomly picked last Friday, and a video posted to Facebook announced Patty Butcher was the winner. Lindemuth said he was already considering doing another giveaway, and in fact is running a second one that began Tuesday.
There is an active giveaway for a $50 Tom’s Meats gift certificate on the Facebook page now.
“This just hit home for me, because I know everyone in the area is panicking and my sister and I just thought, some way, somehow bless a family,” Lindemuth said.