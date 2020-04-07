KNOX – Due to the state’s stay-at-home order and the COVID-19 crisis, Reps. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) and Lee James (R-Venango/Butler), along with Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Clarion/Venango/Butler/Forest/Warren) and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PBFC), have had to postpone an informational meeting regarding the upcoming plans to repair a hazardous dam at Kahle Lake.
The meeting was originally scheduled for April 13 at the Knox Firehall.
The PBFC and the legislators announced in February that the lake will soon benefit from the release of state funds. Specifically, the funding – estimated at $8 million – will include planning and engineering, and will allow repairs to be done in a more timely manner so the lake can reopen sooner.
At 251 acres, the facility is owned by the Commonwealth and managed by PFBC for public fishing and boating. The funding for the repairs will come from both state funds and those managed by the PFBC.