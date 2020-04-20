KERSEY — Skyelyn Riggs isn’t letting the school closure stop her from saying the morning Pledge of Allegience.
Raney Jones, Riggs’ grandmother, said she is 7 years old and in second grade at Fox Township Elementary School.
“We were discussing what they do in school each day, from the start of the day until the end,” Jones said. “She said they start their day in the gym, and say the Pledge of Allegiance.”
Jones snapped a photo of Riggs and their dog Axe standing in front of the family’s flagpole. When it was posted on her personal Facebook page and her brother’s page, feedback was very positive, with people commenting things like, “Thank you for setting such a great example,” and “That’s what America is all about.”
This is an entirely new transition for both Riggs and Jones, she said.
“I don’t know how teachers do it,” she said. “I’m doing it with one — they do it with 25-30.”
Riggs misses her teacher, Mrs. Yetzer, and her friends, with whom she now chats on “Kid Messenger” to stay in touch, Jones said.
“They teach differently now than the way we were taught,” she said. “I’m just glad that I’m laid off right now and can do the homework with her. If I was working, it would be really tough.”
It’s a hard time for teachers, too, Jones notes, since they are separated from all of their students.
“We keep in contact with her,” she said, adding they send Yetzer photos regularly.
Besides schoolwork, Riggs and Jones do crafts and walk Ace together, she said.