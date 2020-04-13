ST. MARYS — An upscale St. Marys burger shack is doing its part in giving back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keystone Corner Lunch on North Michael Street offered free hot dog or burger meals Thursday and Friday to students who rely on St. Marys Area School District lunches.
Co-Owner Ben Vrobel said he and Bradd Celidonia always envisioned the restaurant, formerly a gas station, as a “community-minded” place.
“Now more than ever, we recognize that one simple act of kindness can have a major impact,” Vrobel said. “It’s important that we do what we can for our small town, when it’s provided so much support to us.”
Like other businesses in the area, KCL added curbside, contactless and home delivery services, while stepping up its sanitizing process.
What makes them stand out, though, is Celidonia making deliveries around town on rollerblades, Vrobel says.
“We are just trying to put a smile on faces right now,” he said.
The business has also added wings on select days, salads, and expanded its gluten-free and vegetarian options during this time, Vrobel says.
KCL employees Sara Sidelinger, Derek Gilmore, and Jackie Couch are the true life of their operations, Vrobel adds.
“They have been struggling with the decrease in customer interaction — that’s what always made us so unique,” he said.
Multiple people have been making donations to KCL, Vrobel says, some anonymously. He requests that all donations be made to the Christian Food Bank at P.O. Box 1033, St. Marys, PA 15857.
For more information, visit KCL on Facebook or www.keystonelunch.com.