BENEZETTE — Staff of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance didn’t let the coronavirus quarantine keep them from celebrating Earth Day’s 50th anniversary this year.
Keystone Elk Country Alliance conducted a road clean up on Winslow Hill Road in Benezette Wednesday, said Operations Manager Carla Wehler, who added that the project turned into a family effort.
The Earth Day Network’s mission, according to its literature, has been to “diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide,” since the first Earth Day in 1970, a day created to build a worldwide environmental movement.
The cleanup was a good experience for children and families, Wehler said, giving them an activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we are required to social distance, we felt it was still important to get exercise and fresh air in our community, while still doing our part for Earth Day,” she said.
Staff and families enjoyed quiet, scenic walks on the hill while picking up the little trash there was, according to the KECA Facebook post.
Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab suggested the clean up effort, Wehler said, and brought his children Anna and Ben to take part.