DuBOIS — The Sandy Township supervisors held an informational meeting last week about the proposed Kiwanis Trail sewer project, which entails running sewer to approximately 90 residents in that area.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh and Engineer Perry Bowser explained to approximately 20 residents in attendance why the township is planning to do the project.
More than 25 years ago, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection required a study of this area due to suspected malfunctions. An environmental consultant completed the first study of the area in November 2000.
Findings of the study included:
- 100 percent of soils are unsuitable or potentially unsuitable for on-lot sewage disposal.
- 15 out of 40 on-lot sewage systems were found to be malfunctioning
- 24 out of 39 wells sampled contained Total Coliform, and 11 contained E.coli.
They explained that the township is proposing the project now because:
- Due to additional pressure from the PA DEP, an Act 537 Plan update was submitted which included providing public sewers to Kiwanis Trail on July 23, 2009.
- The Act 537 Plan contained an implementation schedule to conduct the project, with constriction beginning in April 2010.
- Due to financial and budgetary issues, the project could not be implemented by Sandy Township.
The township now has a long-term sewer agreement with the City of DuBois that helps the township better manage its system and provide for capital improvements.
PA DEP can require the to do the project at any time, they said. Conducting it in a phased approach helps the to avoid seeking loans and construct a majority of the project with their own employees. This ultimately helps stabilize sewer rates.
The estimated project cost with township employees doing most of the work is approximately $600,000. The estimated project cost of bidding the work out is $1.6 million.
There are four phases of the project, according to Arbaugh and Bowser.
- Phase 1 – Fall 2020 – Gravity sewers along Kiwanis Trail to Beech Tree Road
- Phase 2 – Fall 2021 –Gravity sewers along Cardinal Drive, Wren Avenue, and Blue Jay Drive
- Phase 3 – Fall 2022 –Gravity sewers on Red Oak, Wild Cherry, Old Woods, White Pine, Black Walnut, Burnt Hemlock, and Beech Tree, and a pressure sewer line from the lift station.
- Phase 4 – Fall 2022 – 2024 – Installation of the lift station with an emergency generator. This phase is dependent upon funding.
Phase 1 is expected to begin later this summer. Phase 2 will be in late summer of 2021, Phase 3 in 2022, and Phase 4 between 2022-2024 depending on funding availability.
In order to tap-in, residents will be required to run a private sewer lateral from their home to the clean-out. The township will provide a connection clean-out at the edge of the right-of-way near the roadway. Residents will not have to dig up or into township roadways.
For an existing home, the tap in fee is $1,330 and an application fee of $50. New homes that are not yet constructed connecting to the system would have fees of $1,330, an application fee of $50, and an additional charge of $1,626 payable to the City of DuBois, they said.
To install the sewer lateral, the cost can vary greatly depending on the location of the home and topography. Typically, costs for the average home between $1,200-$2,000, but caution that this is only for the average home and costs could be above or below this range.
Residents have 60 days to connect to the public sewer after receiving notice, unless additional time is given based upon seasonal timing or an emergency.
Residents are required to connect to the public sewer, according to Chapter 18, Part 3 of the township code.
The current rate of a monthly sewer bill is $18.50 per 1,000 gallons of water usage per month (i.e. a household that uses 2,000 gallons of water will be billed $37).
If a resident refuses to make connection to the public sewer system, the township may make the connection and file a municipal claim for the costs, or file a penalty complaint of up to $1,000/day, or a combination of both in accordance with the township code.