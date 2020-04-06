DuBOIS — KMA Remarketing of DuBois is processing beds and other medical equipment to send to out-of-state hospitals hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus.
“It’s typical business for us but it’s ramped up,” said Dana Smith, president and CEO of KMA, which specializes in the purchase, sale, service, appraisal and liquidation of pre-owned medical equipment. “I have personally seen that there are people who don’t feel this is as serious as it is. From what we are seeing from our business it is definitely everything that everybody is saying it is. It is tough times.”
KMA, a local company with a global reach, has always recognized the constant change in the healthcare field and utilized its knowledge and abilities to handle customers’ needs, he said.
Smith said the staff is busy preparing and supplying beds, stretchers, monitors, IV poles, and other medical equipment to locations throughout the United States to areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus, including New York City, Michigan and the Chicago area.
KMA is also assisting regional hospitals with their preparations to combat the virus, he said.
According to Smith, KMA is also taking all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of its employees, families and customers.
