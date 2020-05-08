DuBOIS — The DuBois Council #519 of the Knights of Columbus had its first-ever conference call meeting with the local membership in the 120 years of the council’s service, due to the pandemic. Grand Knight Pete Brown presided over the meeting.
After opening prayer the roll call of officers was initiated by recorder Terry Douthit, followed by approval of the previous minutes from the March meeting, bills approved, and correspondence read by the grand knight.
Membership was discussed and two new members were welcomed to the local council.
District Deputy Dave Johnston announced that eight new members were added to the district and more than 2,000 new members to the Order nationwide after the online exemplification two weeks ago. The knights will hold another membership degree for all Catholic men on Thursday and those in the DuBois area wishing to become a Knight should call 591-9485 or email caesar2@comcast.net for instructions.
Faithful Navigator Larry Martinson gave the 4th degree report. Martinson also spoke of the passing of a local knight and the council’s arrangements for the family.
Special Olympics fundraising will be moved to later in the year. Donations were made to the food pantry as well as all local parishes.
The seventh annual reverse raffle is postponed until Sept. 5, and tickets are still on sale. Bernie Gabriel gave the report on the COAL ticket fundraiser and reminded all knights to vote next month.
The scholarship committee, chaired by John Luchini, plans to meet to select the winners this year.
The annual Pro-Life Baby Bottle Campaign, chaired by Tom Tarcson, was moved to such time as regular masses are re-instituted.
Election of officers was discussed and it was decided to keep the current officers until traditional meetings are resumed.
The grand knight led closing prayers.
The knights will meet again on June 7 at 7 p.m.
The council is celebrating its 120th anniversary in DuBois.