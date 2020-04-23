DuBOIS — The Supreme Council of the Knights Of Columbus in New Haven, Connecticut held the first-ever nationwide online exemplification for new and current members of the order recently in honor of the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands of knights took part at their homes around the country. The DuBois Council #519 welcomed new member Robert Kail who took the degree at the home of Past District Deputy Tom Shade, accompanied by Grand Knight Pete Brown.
DuBois Council is in its 120th year of service to church and community.