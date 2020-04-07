KNOXDALE — A Knoxdale family used some of their free time during the shutdown to free nature from discarded garbage while spending time together.
The Lucas family owns Performance Kayak in Knoxdale, and spends time in nature regularly.
“We usually walk the roads around here, and we hike the game lands. We noticed there is just garbage and cans along the road,” Hansel Lucas said. “We didn’t have anything better to do.”
The family turned back from their walk to get their side-by-side in which to collect the trash. Hansel was with his 6-year-old daughter at the time, and said she had a good time trying to catch the cans and garbage in a bag.
“I had her hold the bag on the side-by-side and I threw the garbage in there. She got a kick out of pointing it out to me,” Lucas said.
He said he also has a 17-year-old daughter in high school, and thinks she’ll come out to help them clean up next time. Since school is closed and the children are home more, he said the family is considering making the cleanup a regular activity as a family.
“We’re on the water a lot and we always carry garbage bags with us... If we see trash along the creek, we try to pick that up as well,” Lucas said.
The family also normally goes geocaching together and picks up trash while doing that.
“It’s amazing how you’re in the middle of nowhere and you still find garbage,” Lucas said. “No matter where we go, we’re always trying to pick up.”