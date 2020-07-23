SYKESVILLE — The Lakeside United Methodist Church held a day camp at Stahl Park on Wednesday as part of its weekly camps through July to make up for a lack of Vacation Bible School this summer.
According to Michelle Polohonki, the director of children’s ministries, the Lakeside Methodist Church realized having children gather inside would be difficult this summer with restrictions due to COVID-19, and parents being wary about such gatherings.
To still offer some type of summer camp for the children, the church decided to take the van and visit a different community each Wednesday during July.
“Since we could not hold large events at the church, we decided we would take the church out into the community,” Polohonki said.
The children get to listen to stories from the Bible, learn lessons, and have some fun out in nature.
“We play games, we teach them a Bible story, and our whole focus is on the story of creation. We sing some songs, camp songs that are easy that we don’t need music, and we do a nature walk,” Polohonki said.
While the children enjoy their time with Polohonki, adults are welcome to participate in another type of fellowship. Nancy Fassnacht, the director of missional engagement hosts the adults in their own type of fellowship for the day.
The church has been encouraging children from outside their church to participate through “Ice Cream and Popsicles on the Move.” On the Monday before the day camp, Lakeside gives out and free ice cream and fliers from the church van. Polohonki said the church has seen a nice mix of familiar and new faces at the camp.
“Today for instance, only one is from our church, the rest are from the community. Now, it has varied week-to-week depending on where we are,” Polohonki said. “It’s been a good success. We’ve heard from many parents that are very thankful there’s something they can do with their kids.”
The church is already planning to expand the program for next year because of how well received it was this year. The final week of the camp will be in Reynoldsville next Wednesday.