ST MARYS — Like other community programs, Leadership Elk and Cameron County resorted to hosting its April session online.
The leadership program, an initiative of the Community Education Center in St. Marys, aims to shape growing community leaders. It has had more than 180 graduates and 20 participants, said CEC Director Kate Brock.
Brock said due to the coronavirus pandemic, Leadership Elk and Cameron County moved its last session to a virtual platform.
The program is known for taking students on educational tours of local places, such as the Elk County Recycling Center, Johnsonburg Community Center, Straub Brewery and the Cameron County Chamber/Artisan Center. So, Brock said, giving online assignments was a different circumstance.
“It honestly wasn’t the best situation, but we made it work,” she said.
Participants were assigned to view several videos and forms for the economic development session, including a labor market presentation by Workforce Solutions of North Central Pennsylvania and a fact sheet about the powder metal industry’s impact on the region.
They also viewed submissions to the “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing” video contest, something students and teachers in the region participate in each year by creating short video profiles with local manufacturing companies. Video submissions included Domtar Corporation, Emporium Hardwoods, Laughing Owl Press and Alpha Sintered Metals.
Brock also had to cancel the program’s overnight trip to Harrisburg, scheduled for May 4, she said. The program’s graduation is scheduled for June 10, and may be held either in person or virtually.