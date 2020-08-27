ST. MARYS — Leadership Elk and Cameron Counties (LEC) will be hosting sessions a little differently this fall.
The LEC program, focused on community-based leadership, helps to shape civic-oriented leaders through skill building, tours of community organizations and businesses and other initiatives.
The virtual “Lunch with LEC” series will begin Sept. 9, and run each second Wednesday of the month from noon-1 p.m.
According to a news release, September’s session will be “Managing Others: Understanding Your Leadership Style,” and the Oct. 14 session will focus on recycling, featuring a virtual tour of the Elk County Recycling Center.
The virtual sessions will feature shorter content, such as public speaking tips and tricks from the Elk County Toastmasters group, as well as discussion panels with local and state officials.
Community Education Center Executive Director Kate Brock said this program is being held in lieu of the regular 10-month session, canceled due to COVID-19.
“It is important to keep the LEC name and programming out there and available to our communities while we take the year off from our regular program,” said Brock. “The monthly sessions will also act as kind of a ‘sneak peek’ for people who may be interested in joining the full program next year.”
Registration is required. Visit www.communityedcenter.com or call 814-781-3437 to register.