BROOKVILLE — Legacy Truck Centers in Brookville is feeling the urgency of truckers coming to the facility for maintenance, driven by a need to ship products as quickly as possible with shortages continuing for many stores.
Legacy is a Pennsylvania based company who deals in Vovlo and Mack trucks, as well as servicing truckers in need who stop in at their shop. According to general manager Brent Woodrow, the shop is not seeing as much traffic for repairs as normal because of the importance the truckers feel to deliver.
“There is an extreme sense of urgency. Unless they are completely broken down, we are not seeing them,” Woodrow said. “Preventative maintenance and repairs they can put off are not getting done right now.”
Woodrow also said all the workers are taking great precautions to sanitize everything and be mindful of the current pandemic. The counters, door handles, and all surfaces are being sanitized daily. This is especially true for the mechanics who are working on the trucks that do stop for maintenance, as they are coming from all over the country.
“We’re on one of the heaviest travelled corridors in the country on Interstate-80 and our truckers are coming from all over the country,” Woodrow said.
The Legacy facility in Brookville is still relatively new, as the grand opening was scheduled to take place in May. Woodrow said they are still trying to get themselves established in the new location, so while they are still open and working hard, this is still affecting them.
“I think that everything that you see out there right now I believe is a means of survival,” Woodrow said. “Which is good because at least there’s still some cash flow happening.”
Woodrow said the facility’s being equipped with a Diesel Particulate Filter Cleaning machine allows the shop to clean the filters on diesel trucks without having to send them out to another location as some mechanics must.
He said it’s unique for them to have their own cleaning system, but it aids in getting the trucks back on the road faster. The cleaning becomes a same-day service rather than having to wait for the filter to be shipped out and returned.
The facility is also in the process of expanding its parts inventory to include a second floor of bulk parts. This will allow them to ship needed parts to other facilities around the state when needed.
Woodrow said they have had to lay off a small group of people, but he is hoping to bring those back as soon as life returns to normal.
“These guys here are ready to tackle any need that may arise to keep the transportation industry back on speed,” Woodrow said.