BROOKVILLE — One of the most important elements of keeping trucks on the road is having the parts to repair them. At Legacy Truck Center, Parts Manager Mitch Boyer ensures that.
Boyer said getting parts is not an issue for the facility right now, but is something on which he is focusing on the future. If businesses and industries must remain closed for an extended period of time, parts will start to become an issue in a few months time, he predicted.
With the shutdowns that have occurred, the parts manufacturers are no longer producing many parts. Boyer said once the current parts cycle is finished, they might start to see shortages. Legacy keeps a full supply of almost any part they might need, and has other sources available.
“We’re filling 91 to 92 percent of parts orders right now. So, when a truck breaks down, nine out of 10 parts a truck needs, we have on the shelf,” Boyer said.
Right now, Legacy is able to pool resources among the nine facilities they have across the state, and ship parts where they are needed.
“Right now with COVID-19, we have to have an understanding from our perspective that when a truck hits our door, we have to do whatever it takes to make sure that we do everything possible to get this turned around.” Boyer said.
Boyer also said they are taking extra precautions with packages during this time. He said the safety of workers and customers has been a top priority through the pandemic. Workers wear gloves when handling any of the packages they receive, being mindful that other people have handled them as well.
Boyer said focusing on more than just the business, but also the community as a whole is how he has been approaching the current situation. He doesn’t want to see anymore workers laid off, but also wants to make sure customers remain a top priority as well.
“If we can be there for our customers now when things are tough, and it allows us to generate enough business, those will be customers forever. You be there in the dark times, and they’ll be there for you when things are good,” Boyer said.