PUNXSUTAWNEY — Leslie’s Closet, a program which provides personal hygiene and clothes to students at no cost, is unique to the Punxsutawney Area High School.
Leslie’s Closet is named in memory of the sister of high school special education teacher Ellen Hayden. Hayden’s sister Leslie worked as a Red Cross volunteer.
“Leslie was always donating to Ellen’s classroom,” said Punxsutawney Area School District third grade teacher Jodi Bartlebaugh. “Hygiene supplies or clothes that the kids needed or any need, she was always giving.”
Hayden has been a teacher with the PASD since 2004. Leslie died in the summer of 2016 and Leslie’s Closet was started to carry on her mission of serving others. Today, the “closet” is kept in the back of English teacher Katie Irwin’s room.
“We knew we needed something here for the need in the community, and it was in 2016, the school year after my sister passed away, that we got it started,” Hayden said.
When the program started, it was mostly focused on hygiene products for the students. It later turned into a clothing closet as more items were donated. Hayden said she would find herself bringing in a pair of shoes for a student or socks.
People often asked if clothing was something the closet needed. At first the teachers said no, but once clothing was added, it expanded quickly. Later, prom dresses and suits were donated to the closet as well.
Hayden said the teachers will often find out what specific items the closet needs and add those items. Monetary donations are provided mostly from the community.
“We wanted to have something in place where they (students) can feel comfortable going and getting something that they needed,” Hayden said.
The program provided many of the hygiene products given away during the free event on Saturday, and any items not taken were given back to Leslie’s Closet for the students.
“She was just a very selfless person like that and would love to give to people who needed it,” Hayden said.