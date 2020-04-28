LOCK HAVEN — As all classes moved to remote instruction this semester, students and faculty alike have had to learn and teach in new ways and navigate an online way of doing things that might not be very familiar or comfortable for them.
Lock Haven University’s choir director, Michael Connor, saw this time away from the classroom as a way to try something creative with his students. As soon as he was notified about the transition to online learning, he immediately transformed his music room in his home into an online learning and teaching area. He broke out a green screen, recorded himself singing four different parts of the same song and created a four-part harmony video of just himself singing “Hakuna Matata,” from the Disney movie, “The Lion King.”
As a class project, Connor asked his students to record themselves and submit the same song in their voice part through a website he created. Connor plans to put the videos together to form a “virtual choir” of all of the students singing the song together as one – virtually, since they cannot be together in person.
While the idea of a virtual choir is not a new one, it is something Connor and his students have not yet experienced themselves, until now. As many things in the last several weeks, it has proven to have its challenges in coming together – mainly with technology in recording and submitting the large video files – but Connor maintains a positive outlook on the project.
“Traditionally we (choirs/directors) spend so much time preparing for our concerts, that there tends to be very little time for experimentation in our art,” Connor said. “Being homebound provides us with the chance to make the best of a given situation.”
Several students have been able to submit their recordings and even a few LHU alumni choir members have jumped on board to join the virtual choir experience.
Many students, including A.J. Benson, a junior music performance major and Shatana Griffin, a senior studio arts major, agree that another major challenge of the virtual choir is not being able to hear the other choir members as they normally would while singing together in person. “It’s wonderful to hear everyone singing all together, and it’s a challenge to only hear yourself and your part until the final product is assembled,” Benson said.
But like Connor, many of the students are facing the challenges head-on and still managing to have a little fun together.
“It’s still fun to see everyone’s faces (during online class time) and to actually see how everyone’s doing. We even try to play little games via Zoom,” Griffin said.
The choir meets on Zoom during its regularly scheduled class times, 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is co-curricular – a class with club status – with about half of the students taking the class for credit, while others are a part of the club.
When the virtual choir of students and alumni is fully assembled, it will be available for public viewing and shared on LHU’s social media channels.
To listen and watch Connor perform his four-part solo version of “Hakuna Matata,” visit https://youtu.be/oYnWIJK-cZQ.