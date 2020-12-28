LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University held a virtual graduation celebration on Dec. 12 to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating Class of 2020. The video was available for viewing on the LHU homepage as well as through a Facebook live video premiere, where the graduates and their friends and family members were online watching together.
The video began with a slideshow of photos followed by an address from Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president, congratulating the seniors on their graduation and sharing his pride in what they have accomplished this year.
“I really wish we were all here together in person with our faculty, coaches and staff and your families to celebrate this special moment as we acknowledge the completion of your degree,” Pignatello said. “But it’s important for you to know that we recognize your accomplishments through very difficult circumstances, and we salute you.”
The video also featured messages from Alden Mileto, student speaker; Daniel Elby, LHU Council of Trustees chair; Peter Campbell, APSCUF president; and several personal messages were offered by LHU alumni from the Class of 1961 to 2019.
A roll call of graduates displayed slides with the names, degrees, honors and photos of 145 graduating seniors. The slides have been made available for download so students, family and friends can celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates through sharing the slides on social media.
The virtual graduation celebration can be viewed on the LHU homepage at www.lockhaven.edu or on the LHU Facebook page @LockHavenUniv at www.facebook.com/LockHavenUniv/videos/873594703052042/.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.
Lock Haven University (LHU) is a small, public university located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the scenic mountains of Pennsylvania. LHU’s experience-based approach to learning prepares students for a lifetime of success. The university features outstanding academic programs taught by experienced faculty. Since 1870, The Haven has provided an unbeatable combination of quality, affordability and value to the region, the Commonwealth and beyond.
LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth.