BROOKVILLE — With most libraries mimicking school shut-downs, area libraries have been closed to the public for more than a month, but continue to offer online resources for patrons.
Janine Strohm, librarian at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library, said many libraries are pushing their online resources, but are struggling with how to offer help to patrons who came to the libraries for internet access.
“People would come in just to use the internet, people would come in to fax things. A lot of getting your owners card for your automobile, I mean that’s all online now,” Strohm said.
She said several libraries in the districts have hotspots for internet, but that doesn’t help now that everyone is being asked to stay home as much as possible.
Right now, most libraries can only offer the online databases they have available. Overdrive and RBdigital are the two databases most area libraries have in common, according to Strohm. They offer eBooks, audiobooks, and magazines to be read online or through their apps.
The Punxsutawney Library also has a page of at-home activities parents can print and give their children. These activities range in age and education level, such as learning shapes and numbers, or a writing prompt for children.
“People are adaptable. You never think you are until something like this,” Strohm said.